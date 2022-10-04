HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 1,783 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 71,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 105.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun Trading Up 5.2 %

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of DCO opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.