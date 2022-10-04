HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 10,431 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

