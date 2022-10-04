HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $199,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 90,684 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 343,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.