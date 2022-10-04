HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,504.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,622.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,478.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

