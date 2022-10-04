HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,667,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.