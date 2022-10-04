Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.67.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPF stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

