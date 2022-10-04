Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day moving average of $305.82. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $432.19.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.