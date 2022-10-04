Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance
Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day moving average of $305.82. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $432.19.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
