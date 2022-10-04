Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

HIFS stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

