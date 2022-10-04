Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

