Hive Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $555,535.00 (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Hive Dollar has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Dollar Coin Profile

Hive Dollar was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,535,107 coins. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

Hive Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

