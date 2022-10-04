Holo (HOT) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $360.57 million and $24.29 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins. The official website for Holo is holo.host. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

