Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (HMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

