Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of HMC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

