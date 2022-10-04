Horan Securities Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,551,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 239,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

