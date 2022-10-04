Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0075

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyprr is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

