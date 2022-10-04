Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,090,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.42.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.