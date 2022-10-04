Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
LOW stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.
Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies
In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
