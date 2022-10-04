Howland Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,660 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

