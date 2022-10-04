Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

