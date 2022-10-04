Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $519,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

