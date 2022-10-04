H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

A number of research firms have commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.82.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

