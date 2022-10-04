HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HSBC by 73.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 49.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.71.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

