Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

HGTXU stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

