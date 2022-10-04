Hummingbird Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $528,122.29 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
