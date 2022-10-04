Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

