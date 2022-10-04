Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $305,900.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $248,232.85 or 12.26114916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 12,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.htokens.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

