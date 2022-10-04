Hush Price Tops $0.0457 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $540,707.85 and $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00102074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

