HYCON Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $346,846.00 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HYCON’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

