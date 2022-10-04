Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTube Whitepaper "

