Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE HY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

