Hyve (HYVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,002.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s genesis date was October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

