ICHI Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00026538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICHI Profile

ICHI launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICHI’s official website is www.ichi.org.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards.”

