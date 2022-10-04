Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Hits One Day Volume of $13,895.00

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $110,447.40 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.57 or 1.00003853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051856 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

