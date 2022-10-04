Idle Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,549.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Idle has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle launched on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

