IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (‘EMS’) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking.

