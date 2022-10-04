IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:IEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.