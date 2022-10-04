Ignition Hits One Day Volume of $15.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $12,106.56 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00774848 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

