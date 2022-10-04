Ignition (IC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $12,106.56 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00774848 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.