ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0036 (ILC)

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ILCOIN has a market cap of $3.26 million and $5,165.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Stable (MTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005275 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,861,595,523 coins and its circulating supply is 907,899,103 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Github | Reddit Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.