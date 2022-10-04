Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

