Index Cooperative (INDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,298.00

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Index Cooperative has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Index Cooperative has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Index Cooperative coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00012752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Index Cooperative alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Index Cooperative Profile

Index Cooperative launched on October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Index Cooperative is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official website is www.indexcoop.com.

Index Cooperative Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Index Cooperative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Index Cooperative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Index Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Index Cooperative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.