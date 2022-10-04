ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.
ING Groep Stock Up 2.5 %
ING stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
