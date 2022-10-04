Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ingredion by 22.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.