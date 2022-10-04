Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 555,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

