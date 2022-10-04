Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.
INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ INO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
