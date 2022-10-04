Insider Buying: Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

LON AAU opened at GBX 3.01 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £34.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

