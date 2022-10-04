Insider Buying: Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Ariana Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
LON AAU opened at GBX 3.01 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £34.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).
Ariana Resources Company Profile
