Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.