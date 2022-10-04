Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0533

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

