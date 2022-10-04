Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

