Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 56,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Intel Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

