Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Intellicheck stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
Intellicheck Company Profile
