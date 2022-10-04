Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.