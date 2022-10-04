Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IQMD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,539,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

